Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Penticton Dragon Boat Festival organizers planning for September return

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:02 pm
The 20th annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival in September is expected to attract more than 2,500 athletes and will also double as a regional qualifier for the nationals. View image in full screen
The 20th annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival in September is expected to attract more than 2,500 athletes and will also double as a regional qualifier for the nationals. Submitted

The Penticton Dragon Boat Festival will be returning to the warm waters of Skaha Lake later this year, if B.C.’s restart goes swimmingly.

This week, festival organizers announced that it plans to host its 20th annual gathering this Sept. 11 and 12. Last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The two-day event, which began on Okanagan Lake but moved to nearby Skaha Lake, is expected to attract more than 2,500 athletes. It will also double as a regional qualifier for the nationals.

“If B.C.’s return to sport restart 2.0 and the (provincial health officer’s) restart plan continue to be as successful as they have been, we see no reason why we can’t deliver another awesome weekend of racing,” said race director Don Mulhall.

“Working with local officials and following the provincial health orders, our goal is to provide a safe and exciting event. We may have to modify things, but we hope to be the first of many great sporting events in Penticton in September.”

For more about the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, visit its website.

