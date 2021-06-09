COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo Regional Police station in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at its station in downtown Kitchener.

It says Waterloo Public Health declared the outbreak after two employees of the service who work out of Central Division on Frederick Street tested positive for the coronavirus over a four-day span.

Since March 2020, police say 32 officers and civilian employees who work in six buildings have tested positive.

This is the third outbreak that has been declared involving the police since the pandemic began.

Police say they are working with public health on proper contact tracing and said there is no public concern unless notified otherwise.

The service says regular operations will not be impeded by the outbreak.