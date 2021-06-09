SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo Regional Police station in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 1:54 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say Victoria Street South is closed between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue after a young child was struck by a vehicle. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at its station in downtown Kitchener.

It says Waterloo Public Health declared the outbreak after two employees of the service who work out of Central Division on Frederick Street tested positive for the coronavirus over a four-day span.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared across Waterloo Regional Police Service

Since March 2020, police say 32 officers and civilian employees who work in six buildings have tested positive.

This is the third outbreak that has been declared involving the police since the pandemic began.

Read more: Ontario reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, daily case count lowest since late September

Police say they are working with public health on proper contact tracing and said there is no public concern unless notified otherwise.

The service says regular operations will not be impeded by the outbreak.

