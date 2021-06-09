Psychedelic drugs for treatment of mental illness the focus of U of C research chair

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Calgary has announced a new position that will focus on research into the potential use of psychedelic drugs to improve mental health.

It’s believed to be the first of its kind in Canada.

A $3-million commitment for the Parker Psychedelic Research Chair came from Jim Parker, who says he saw his niece make great strides treating her post-traumatic stress disorder at a clinic in California.

He says she received five rounds of intravenous ketamine therapy, precisely dosed under medical supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

The field of psychedelic research for mental health is attracting growing interest from the scientific and medical communities.

Ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, have the potential to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.