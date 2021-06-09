Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Psychedelic drugs for treatment of mental illness the focus of U of C research chair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Psychedelic drugs offer hope for treatment-resistant mental illness' Psychedelic drugs offer hope for treatment-resistant mental illness
Psychedelic drugs offer hope for treatment-resistant mental illness – Apr 5, 2021

The University of Calgary has announced a new position that will focus on research into the potential use of psychedelic drugs to improve mental health.

It’s believed to be the first of its kind in Canada.

Read more: COVID-19: Some turning to psychedelic micro-dosing to cope with mental health stress, anxiety

A $3-million commitment for the Parker Psychedelic Research Chair came from Jim Parker, who says he saw his niece make great strides treating her post-traumatic stress disorder at a clinic in California.

Trending Stories

He says she received five rounds of intravenous ketamine therapy, precisely dosed under medical supervision.

Read more: University of Calgary planning return to in-person learning this fall

Story continues below advertisement

The field of psychedelic research for mental health is attracting growing interest from the scientific and medical communities.

Ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, have the potential to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
University of Calgary tagU of C tagmdma tagEcstasy tagPsilocybin tagKetamine tagpsychedelic drugs tagpsychedelics tagpsychedelic research tagJim Parker tagParker Psychedelic tagParker Psychedelic Research tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers