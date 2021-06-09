Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

At least 17 killed after bus carrying migrant workers hits van in northern India

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 9, 2021 1:56 am
Onlookers gather near the wreckage after a bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. More than a dozen people were killed. (AP Photo). View image in full screen
Onlookers gather near the wreckage after a bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. More than a dozen people were killed. (AP Photo).

A bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway in northern India, killing at least 17 people and injuring 18, police said Wednesday.

The bus overturned after colliding with the van coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night near Kanpur, a city 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, said police officer Mohit Agarwal.

The migrant workers were heading to Ahmedabad, a city in western Gujarat state, to resume work with industries reopening after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Read more: 16 dead after landslide in northern Pakistan buries bus

The van was transporting workers home from a biscuits manufacturing unit and most of the dead were among them, Agarwal said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sixteen people were killed on the spot and one died in a hospital, where the injured were being treated, he said.

“The passengers complained that the bus driver was going very fast,” Agarwal said.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Click to play video: 'At least 30 dead as bus plunges of India mountain road' At least 30 dead as bus plunges of India mountain road
At least 30 dead as bus plunges of India mountain road – Jun 20, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
India tagIndia bus crash tagKanpur tagindia migrant workers tagindia migrant workers killed tagindia bus collision tagindia collision tagindia migrant workers crash tagmigrant workers bus crash india tagmigrant workers killed india tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers