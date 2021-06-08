Menu

Canada

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer taken into police custody: Sources

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 9:03 pm
Dr. Albert de Villiers was named the chief medical health officer for Interior Health less than a year ago – August 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Albert de Villiers was named the chief medical health officer for Interior Health less than a year ago – August 2020. Shelby Thom / Global News

The chief medical health officer for Interior Health has been arrested.

Sources tell Global News that Dr. Albert de Villiers was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Global News is waiting to confirm the charges and Interior Health says they’ll have more information on Wednesday.

Read more: B.C. reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

De Villiers was named chief medical health officer for Interior Health less than a year ago in August 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, de Villiers has been a high-profile figure, fronting the COVID response in our community.

Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers was the lead medical officer with Alberta’s North Zone and was based out of Grande Prairie.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health reflects on one year of COVID-19' Interior Health reflects on one year of COVID-19
Interior Health reflects on one year of COVID-19 – Jan 28, 2021
