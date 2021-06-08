Interior Health’s chief medical health officer taken into police custody: Sources

Send this page to someone via email

The chief medical health officer for Interior Health has been arrested.

Sources tell Global News that Dr. Albert de Villiers was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Global News is waiting to confirm the charges and Interior Health says they’ll have more information on Wednesday.

Interior Health's chief medical health officer Albert De Villiers has been taken into police custody in #Kelowna. We're still waiting to confirm charges, but believe more information will be coming out of Alberta. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 9, 2021

De Villiers was named chief medical health officer for Interior Health less than a year ago in August 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, de Villiers has been a high-profile figure, fronting the COVID response in our community.

Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers was the lead medical officer with Alberta’s North Zone and was based out of Grande Prairie.

