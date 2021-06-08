Menu

Canada

Memorial being held in Saskatoon for victims of deadly attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 7:27 pm
Click to play video: 'New details about family and suspect in London, Ont., attack' New details about family and suspect in London, Ont., attack
WATCH: A city, a province and a country are trying to come to grips with an act of utter evil. Police say a man deliberately drove his truck into a Muslim family out for a walk in London, Ont., Sunday, leaving four of them dead.

A prayer meeting is being held in Saskatoon Tuesday night to honour the victims of the deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.

“We need to have the courage to call the spade a spade. We need to say, you know, this is not a one-off situation,” said Daniel Kuhlen with the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan.

The association said Islamophobia has gotten worse in the province over the years.

Read more: ‘A racist city that pretends it isn’t’: London, Ont. attack didn’t happen in vacuum, residents say

In 2018 a Muslim man walking home from a mosque in Saskatoon was nearly hit by a truck and had bricks thrown through his home window.

The association said hate toward the Muslim community has gotten worse since then.

Click to play video: 'Halifax imam calls hate crime legislation' Halifax imam calls hate crime legislation
Halifax imam calls hate crime legislation

The University of Saskatchewan’s Muslim Student Association (MSA) tried holding an online memorial earlier this year remembering the 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec.

Trending Stories

“We had a lot of unidentified people joining and having Islamophobic and racist words to say,” said president Abdirahman Ali.

Read more: Racist attack in Saskatoon marred anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting

He said it’s important attacks on Muslim people be taken seriously by the public, and law enforcement, to send a message that this kind of hate isn’t OK.

“Things just don’t happen in a vacuum,” he said.

“Someone doesn’t just wake up one day and decide to run over people. It takes a lot of hatred to build inside that person for them to do that.”

Ali said he’s worried about his own family in the wake of the London attack.

“I was actually telling my family members and my sisters ‘just be careful, even if the walk sign is on, don’t rely on that because things are getting crazy now,'” he said.

Kuhlen said it’s important for Canadians to examine their own attitudes toward Muslims and to not “fall into that trap of deep unexamined hatred and intolerance.”

The prayer meeting for the victims of the London, Ont., attack will be at 7:15 p.m. at the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan’s Islamic Centre.

Click to play video: 'The racially motivated attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario is all the more shocking because it happened on the street and away from a place of worship, drawing a comparison to the 2017 deadly attack at a mosque in Quebec City, says Associate Professor of History at Queen’s University' The racially motivated attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario is all the more shocking because it happened on the street and away from a place of worship, drawing a comparison to the 2017 deadly attack at a mosque in Quebec City, says Associate Professor of History at Queen’s University
