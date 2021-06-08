Menu

Consumer

Canadian consumers are now carrying $2.1 trillion in debt, driven by mortgages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2021 9:59 am
Click to play video: 'Learn about the new mortgage stress test rules' Learn about the new mortgage stress test rules
Credit Canada CEO Bruce Sellery joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss the new mortgage stress test rules that come into effect June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2021

Equifax says the debt profile of Canadians has changed throughout the pandemic, with mortgages accounting for a larger portion of people’s debt.

At the same time, the credit reporting agency said consumer credit card debt is at a six-year low, as reduced spending led to healthier habits around daily spending.

The company said consumer debt now stands at $2.08 trillion for the first quarter of 2021, up 0.62 per cent from last quarter and up 4.78 per cent from the first quarter of 2020.

Read more: New mortgage stress test rules take effect. Here’s what you need to know

It said the rise in debt was largely driven by mortgages, with the number of new mortgages up 41.2 per cent from a year ago.

Rebecca Oakes, assistant vice-president of advanced analytics at Equifax, said the largest increases in consumer debt were in British Columbia and Ontario, which is a direct result of the hot housing markets in those provinces.

She said delinquencies were still happening at a much lower rate than pre-pandemic, as consumers continue to benefit from government financial support during the pandemic. But Oakes warned people need to prepare for those supports to subside to ensure their financial health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
