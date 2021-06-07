Menu

Crime

Warsaw, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP' Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP
WATCH: A 19-year-old Warsaw, Ont., man faces several impaired driving charges following an ATV crash in Douro-Dummer Township on Saturday evening.

A 19 year-old Warsaw, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving following an ATV crash on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency crews were called to a single vehicle ATV collision on Clifford Road, a few kilometres east of the village of Warsaw in Douro-Dummer Township, northeast of Peterborough.

The ATV rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was transported to hospital.

Read more: Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

On Monday, OPP said the man, Alexander Van Der Vegt, 19, of Warsaw, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus); operation while impaired (alcohol) and novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 15.

Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagATV tagATV Crash tagWarsaw tag

