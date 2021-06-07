Warsaw, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19 year-old Warsaw, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving following an ATV crash on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency crews were called to a single vehicle ATV collision on Clifford Road, a few kilometres east of the village of Warsaw in Douro-Dummer Township, northeast of Peterborough.

The ATV rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was transported to hospital.

On Monday, OPP said the man, Alexander Van Der Vegt, 19, of Warsaw, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus); operation while impaired (alcohol) and novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 15.

