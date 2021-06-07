Menu

World

U.S. recovers $2.3M in cryptocurrency paid in Colonial Pipeline attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 7, 2021 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Colonial Pipeline hack: Biden says U.S. has granted waiver allowing refined fuel from other countries to ‘affected areas’' Colonial Pipeline hack: Biden says U.S. has granted waiver allowing refined fuel from other countries to ‘affected areas’
WATCH: Colonial Pipeline hack: Biden says U.S. has granted waiver allowing refined fuel from other countries to ‘affected areas’ – May 13, 2021

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it recovered some $2.3 million worth of cryptocurrency from the Colonial Pipeline Co ransomware attack.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 Bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month’s hack that led to massive shortages at gas stations along the East Coast just as the summer driving season began.

Read more: Canada prone to cyberattack similar to U.S. pipeline hack, expert says

The Justice Department has “found and recaptured the majority” of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said. Colonial Pipeline had said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million to regain access.

Last month, a cyber criminal group that U.S. authorities said operated from Russia penetrated the pipeline operator on the U.S. East Coast, locking its systems and demanding a ransom.

Click to play video: 'Are Canadian pipelines vulnerable to cyberattacks?' Are Canadian pipelines vulnerable to cyberattacks?
Are Canadian pipelines vulnerable to cyberattacks? – May 18, 2021

The hack caused a shutdown lasting several days, leading to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages in the U.S. Southeast.

Read more: World’s largest meat processor gets back online after cyberattack linked to Russia

The White House urged corporate executives and business leaders last week to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after the Colonial attack and later intrusions that disrupted operations at a major meatpacking company.

Click to play video: 'Most areas of the U.S. impacted by pipeline outage to get fuel this weekend: White House' Most areas of the U.S. impacted by pipeline outage to get fuel this weekend: White House
Most areas of the U.S. impacted by pipeline outage to get fuel this weekend: White House – May 14, 2021

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday the Biden administration was looking at all options to defend against ransomware attacks and that the topic would be on the agenda when President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

© 2021 Reuters
