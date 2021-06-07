18,000 COVID-19 vaccinations done in Waterloo Region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force says there have now been 362,688 vaccinations done in the area since the first was done back in December.

This is 18,904 more than it reported on Friday, as the agency does not provide numbers on weekends.

The three-day average of 6,301.3 is well above the 4,409.3 from last Monday’s total.

With that total, 68.75 per cent of all Waterloo Region adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although that number falls to 56.14 per cent when including the entire population.

The number of residents who have been fully vaccinated has started to accelerate as well as 5.92 per cent of all Waterloo Region citizens have gotten two shots of vaccine.

The stated goal is to get to 75 per cent which, in theory, would be enough to achieve herd immunity.

On the flip side of things, Waterloo Public Health reported another 43 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases to 16,245.

This pushes the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 40.6, slightly above where things stood a week earlier.

Another 34 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the number of resolved cases up to 15,637.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported over the first seven days of June, leaving the death toll in the area at 256.

The number of people in area hospitals took a dramatic jump on Monday as it was reported to be 25, including 20 who are in intensive care units.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s 663 and marks the lowest daily case count since late September. On Saturday, 744 new cases were recorded, with 914 on Friday and 870 on Thursday.

According to Monday’s report, 114 cases were recorded in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region and 40 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,869 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

— with files from Global News’ Jess Patton