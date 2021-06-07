Menu

Crime

Child hurt in high speed chase in Merritt

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:47 am
A child is among those hurt Sunday after a police chase in Merritt. View image in full screen
A child is among those hurt Sunday after a police chase in Merritt. Simon Hergott

A man and child are hurt after allegedly stealing a car and exchanging gunfire with police in a high speed pursuit.

RCMP say they were first called about a stolen vehicle near Merritt at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon.

The suspect inside the vehicle was wanted in connection to a stolen property file, and had evaded Merritt RCMP a day earlier in a white Ford F350 truck with a flat deck trailer.

RCMP say when officers spotted the suspect again the next day about five kilometres from Merritt, officers attempted to stop the driver.

Spike strips were used to try to stop the vehicle, which proved unsuccessful.

Police and the suspect fired shots back and forth before the vehicle finally came to a halt on Highway 8 near Snake road and Highway 97C.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle officers say they found a child believed to be under the age of 12, as well as a male suspect.

Both were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office has taken over the case to see whether police actions are linked to the injuries.

Multiple scenes have been secured as the IIO investigates.

Traffic in the area was heavily impacted for hours Sunday night with the closure of Highway 8.

No word when it will reopen to vehicle traffic.

