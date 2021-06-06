Heat warnings issued for most of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a scorcher.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for every part of Nova Scotia except Cape Breton, as well as central and southern New Brunswick, over the next two days.

Heat warnings are issued when temperatures or humidity conditions are so high, it poses a higher risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Read more: Halifax police issue reminder about not leaving pets in cars as hot weather arrives in region

According to the national forecaster, temperatures are expected to reach 33 or 34 degrees Celsius — with overnight lows of around 18 degrees Celsius — from Monday until Tuesday.

Cooler conditions are expected along parts of the Nova Scotia coast, and temperatures should turn cooler over all areas Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, the warmest conditions are expected on Monday when Humidex values will reach 40 to 43 Celsius in the afternoon and near 37 Celsius on Tuesday. Areas near the Fundy coast will generally be cooler.

Environment Canada is reminding people to reduce their heat risk, such as by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Heat warnings have been issued for other parts of the country as well, including parts of Ontario and Quebec.

1:43 New Brunswick classrooms feeling the heat due to fear of COVID-19 spread New Brunswick classrooms feeling the heat due to fear of COVID-19 spread – May 25, 2021