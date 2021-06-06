Menu

Canada

Regina man facing weapon charges after 911 call: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 2:04 pm
Police allege a search of a man’s backpack revealed a loaded firearm and ammunition.
Police allege a search of a man’s backpack revealed a loaded firearm and ammunition. File / Global News

A Regina man is facing weapon charges after a 911 call early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Regina Police Service, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Retallack Street.

The caller said there were men inside the home with guns. Police surrounded the home and made contact with those inside, requesting they come out one at a time.

As a result of the investigation, 44-year-old Joseph Sheldon Pelletier was arrested for a weapons offence.

Trending Stories

Police allege a search of the man’s backpack revealed a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Pelletier is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Pelletier is expected to make his first court appearance in provincial court on Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

