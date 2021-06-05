Menu

Crime

Three men charged in alleged 2018 sexual assault at UBC

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 2:17 pm
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. View image in full screen
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three men have been charged in an alleged sexual assault at the University of British Columbia in 2018.

University RCMP says it was called to a residence on Arcadia road around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, where a woman reported she’d been sexually assaulted by three men.

Read more: UBC passes new sexual assault policy

Following an investigation led by the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, police say Trivel Pinto, 25, Tremont Levy, 26, and Ben Cummings, 24, have all been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Levy has also been charged with voyeurism, police said.

The trio are in police custody pending an upcoming Richmond court date.

