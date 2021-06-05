Three men charged in alleged 2018 sexual assault at UBC

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in an alleged sexual assault at the University of British Columbia in 2018.

University RCMP says it was called to a residence on Arcadia road around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, where a woman reported she’d been sexually assaulted by three men.

Following an investigation led by the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, police say Trivel Pinto, 25, Tremont Levy, 26, and Ben Cummings, 24, have all been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Levy has also been charged with voyeurism, police said.

The trio are in police custody pending an upcoming Richmond court date.

