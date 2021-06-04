Menu

World

Microsoft says no images of Tiananmen ‘tank man’ on Bing search engine due to error

By Paresh Dave and Joseph Menn Reuters
Posted June 4, 2021 11:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes ‘long time’' Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes ‘long time’
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says process to free 2 detained Michaels in China takes 'long time'

June 4 (Reuters) — Microsoft Corp on Friday blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine not showing image results for the query “tank man” in the United States and elsewhere after users raised concerns about possible censorship around the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.

Users, including in the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, reported Friday that when they performed the search Bing returned the message, “There are no results for tank man.”

David Greene, civil liberties director at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that content moderation was impossible to do perfectly and “egregious mistakes are made all the time.”

Read more: Hong Kong police arrest prominent Tiananmen Square vigils organizer: colleagues

But he said it could be more sinister: “At worst, this was purposeful suppression at the request of a powerful state.”

Hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the “tank man” search returned only pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.

“Tank man” is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China’s Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989.

Trending Stories

Microsoft said the issue was “due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this.”

Smaller search engines such as DuckDuckGo that license results from Microsoft faced similar issues around “tank man” searches and said they expected a fix soon.

Rival Google showed many results for the famous image when the “tank man” search was performed on Friday.

Click to play video: '30 years after Tiananmen Square massacre, China’s restrictions on freedom remain' 30 years after Tiananmen Square massacre, China’s restrictions on freedom remain
30 years after Tiananmen Square massacre, China’s restrictions on freedom remain – Jun 4, 2019

A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, including some who work on image-recognition software, according to a former employee.

China is known to require search engines operating in its jurisdiction to censor results, but those restrictions are rarely applied elsewhere.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Joseph Menn in San Francisco Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

© 2021 Reuters
