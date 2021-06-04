Menu

Canada

Feds restrict air space over Kamloops residential school

By David Lao & Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 6:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Chief Rosanne Casimir address Kamloops residential school discovery' Chief Rosanne Casimir address Kamloops residential school discovery
WATCH ABOVE: Chief Rosanne Casimir address Kamloops residential school discovery

The federal government has restricted the air space over a former residential school in Kamloops where the bodies of 215 children were found last week.

Read more: ‘No road map’ for grieving, healing work after B.C. residential school finding: chief

The decision was made “out of respect for the privacy of the survivors and families,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced in a tweet Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to work closely with the Indigenous communities affected and respect their mourning period,” he wrote.

More to come…

