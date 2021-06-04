Feds restrict air space over Kamloops residential school

The federal government has restricted the air space over a former residential school in Kamloops where the bodies of 215 children were found last week.
The decision was made “out of respect for the privacy of the survivors and families,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced in a tweet Friday.
“We will continue to work closely with the Indigenous communities affected and respect their mourning period,” he wrote.
More to come…
