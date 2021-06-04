Feds restrict air space over Kamloops residential school

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has restricted the air space over a former residential school in Kamloops where the bodies of 215 children were found last week.

The decision was made “out of respect for the privacy of the survivors and families,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced in a tweet Friday.

Out of respect for the privacy of the survivors and families, we have restricted the air space over the former Kamloops residential school. We will continue to work closely with the Indigenous communities affected and respect their mourning period. #cdnpoli @OmarAlghabra — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) June 4, 2021

“We will continue to work closely with the Indigenous communities affected and respect their mourning period,” he wrote.

