Canada

RCMP investigating suspicious death at Yorkton, Sask. nursing home

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 5:08 pm
Preliminary investigation has determined that there was an altercation between two male residents in resident's room. View image in full screen
Preliminary investigation has determined that there was an altercation between two male residents in resident's room. Files / Global News

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the altercation between two male residents occurred on May 28, as indicated in the initial RCMP press release. The RCMP have sent an updated release stating the incident took place on May 27, not May 28 as previously reported.

The RCMP major crime unit south is investigating the suspicious death of a male resident of a Yorkton, Sask. nursing home.

A statement said the preliminary investigation has determined an altercation occurred between two men in a resident’s room at the Yorkton and district nursing home on May 27 around 2 a.m.

Read more: Sask. RCMP searching lake at Regina Beach for new evidence in Misha Pavelick case

A staff member heard noise from the altercation and went into the room, finding one of the men injured. The 91-year-old was taken to hospital and later died there on May 30.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service reported the death to the Yorkton RCMP.

The Yorkton RCMP began investigating this death and determined it to be suspicious in nature. The major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed on June 3 in Saskatoon.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. They do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Yorkton is approximately 180 km northeast of Regina.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
