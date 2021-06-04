RCMP investigating suspicious death at Yorkton, Sask. nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the altercation between two male residents occurred on May 28, as indicated in the initial RCMP press release. The RCMP have sent an updated release stating the incident took place on May 27, not May 28 as previously reported.

The RCMP major crime unit south is investigating the suspicious death of a male resident of a Yorkton, Sask. nursing home.

A statement said the preliminary investigation has determined an altercation occurred between two men in a resident’s room at the Yorkton and district nursing home on May 27 around 2 a.m.

A staff member heard noise from the altercation and went into the room, finding one of the men injured. The 91-year-old was taken to hospital and later died there on May 30.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service reported the death to the Yorkton RCMP.

The Yorkton RCMP began investigating this death and determined it to be suspicious in nature. The major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed on June 3 in Saskatoon.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. They do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Yorkton is approximately 180 km northeast of Regina.

