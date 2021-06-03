Winnipeg woman charged in connection with 2020 Christmas Eve homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a Winnipeg woman in connection with the 2020 Christmas Eve homicide of Lloyd William Chubb, 35.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brandon police found and arrested Janice Allison Franklin, a woman known to the victim.

Officers transferred her to Winnipeg where she was charged with second-degree murder, police said Thursday.

On the evening of Dec. 24, 2020, police found a critically-injured Chubb in an apartment building in the 500 block of Furby Street in Winnipeg’s west end.

He later died in hospital.

The charge against 35-year-old Franklin hasn’t been proven in court.

