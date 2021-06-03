Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in connection with 2020 Christmas Eve homicide

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 8:05 pm
Police have arrested and charged a Winnipeg woman in connection to a Christmas Eve homicide last year on Furby Street. View image in full screen
Police have arrested and charged a Winnipeg woman in connection to a Christmas Eve homicide last year on Furby Street. Michael Draven, Global News

Police have charged a Winnipeg woman in connection with the 2020 Christmas Eve homicide of Lloyd William Chubb, 35.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brandon police found and arrested Janice Allison Franklin, a woman known to the victim.

Read more: Winnipeg police turn to the public to help solve 2020 homicide

Officers transferred her to Winnipeg where she was charged with second-degree murder, police said Thursday.

On the evening of Dec. 24, 2020, police found a critically-injured Chubb in an apartment building in the 500 block of Furby Street in Winnipeg’s west end.

He later died in hospital.

The charge against 35-year-old Franklin hasn’t been proven in court.

