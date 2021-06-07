City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer observed a vehicle being driven by a known suspended driver.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and further investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Richard Clarke, 56, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days as part of the offence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 17.

