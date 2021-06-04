Drive-in concerts will headline Brott Music Festival’s 34th year

One of Hamilton’s longest-running music festivals has found a creative way to entertain audiences this summer.
Between July 15 and July 30, the Brott Music Festival has announced it will perform three drive-in “bubble” car concerts at the Ancaster Fairgrounds.
The festival’s 34th year will also include an outdoor concert at the Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery near Vineland on Aug. 8.
Tickets for the drive-in concerts are $34, and in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the orchestra, soloists and singers will perform on a live stage with large video screens on either side and the sound will be projected live and over an FM channel.
“I am thrilled to announce an opportunity to get together with our audience and musicians,” said maestro Boris Brott, “our three bubble concerts will provide a unique way of staying safely within our close family units while enjoying three outdoor evenings of fine music making.”
Brott added that COVID-19 protocols that follow provincial guidelines will be in place for all shows, including but not limited to social distancing and wearing masks.
