Drive-in concerts will headline Brott Music Festival’s 34th year

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hamilton’s longest-running music festivals has found a creative way to entertain audiences this summer.

Between July 15 and July 30, the Brott Music Festival has announced it will perform three drive-in “bubble” car concerts at the Ancaster Fairgrounds.

The festival’s 34th year will also include an outdoor concert at the Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery near Vineland on Aug. 8.

This summer, we're coming out to play! Enjoy three drive-in bubble concerts and an outdoor winery concert experience as the Brott Music Festival brings live music back safely. Head to https://t.co/ho0YmdmS0O now to purchase tickets for our summer program! pic.twitter.com/K6uo4A2EgG — Brott Music Festival (@BrottMusicFesti) June 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the drive-in concerts are $34, and in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the orchestra, soloists and singers will perform on a live stage with large video screens on either side and the sound will be projected live and over an FM channel.

Read more: Winona Peach Festival cancelled again

“I am thrilled to announce an opportunity to get together with our audience and musicians,” said maestro Boris Brott, “our three bubble concerts will provide a unique way of staying safely within our close family units while enjoying three outdoor evenings of fine music making.”

Brott added that COVID-19 protocols that follow provincial guidelines will be in place for all shows, including but not limited to social distancing and wearing masks.