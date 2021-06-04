Menu

Comments

Crime

Port Hope police deploy stun gun after man resisted arrest, pulled knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 10:21 am
Port Hope police say they used a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man on Thursday night.
Port Hope police say they used a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man on Thursday night. File Photo

Port Hope police say an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man on Thursday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported fight in progress at the Ganaraska Hotel on Ontario Street.

Police say that as officers attempted to arrest one man, he allegedly pulled and pushed the officer away.

Read more: Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun after suspect flees

He then allegedly grabbed a fixed blade knife that was hanging on a wall.

As a result, police say an officer deployed a stun gun on the man who was then arrested.

Tom Alger, 73, of Port Hope, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

He was held in custody and released on Friday morning with a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg on July 14.

