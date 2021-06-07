5 songs you must hear this week: 07 June 2021

This week’s selections feature a mix of moods from the super-serious to the stoner-friendly. Let’s begin.

1. Midnight Shine, Survivor

High Road (Independent)

Recommended If You Like: Seeking justice

The whole country is still reeling with the discovery of the bodies of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops and there are fears that more such graves will be found at the sites of other schools. Adrian Sutherland, a Cree artist from the shores of James Bay, created this song with John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews producing. The song was written and released before the news broke, but it has taken on some new poignancy in the last few weeks. Some of the lyrics are in Mushkegowuk Cree.

2. Art Bergmann, Entropy

Late Stage Empire Dementia (Weework Recordings)

RIYL: Late career successes

Art Bergman first emerged at the end of the 70s in a band called The Young Canadians and later had success on his own. After a VERY long hiatus, he returned in 2016 with The Apostate. And a relatively short time later, he released this record which, I can tell you, has been the talk of some of the jurors for this year’s Polaris Music Prize. There’s only a digital release at the moment, but some vinyl will be here shortly.

3. Boy Golden, KD and Lunch Meat

The Church of Better Daze (Universal Music Canada)

RIYL: Stoner songs

Looking for a song to spark one up and enjoy the summer? Then give a listen to Boy Golden (he’s from Winnipeg and there’s a local reference with his name). And seriously, who doesn’t like a big bowl of KD with a side of luncheon meat? Great munchie snack. The album will be here on July 16.

4. The Darcys, Swerve

Fear and Loneliness (Independent)

RIYL: Unexpected hits

Although The Darcys had never expected this song to become a single, it’s somehow creeping up the alt radio charge in Canada. It just shows you that you can never predict how any given song might do when given a chance.

5. Liz Phair, Spanish Doors

Soberish (Chrysalis)

RIYL: Memories of the 90s

Full confession: I’ve had a crush on Liz Phair since at least 1992 when she emerged as one of the best female voices of that alt-rock era. She’s been AWOL for 11 years—well, no album appeared during that time—but now she’s back with a record released this past Friday. God, I missed here.