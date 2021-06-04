Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Optometrists threaten to reject OHIP-covered eye exams, citing government underfunding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Preventing digital eye strain' Preventing digital eye strain
WATCH ABOVE: Preventing digital eye strain – Jan 9, 2021

TORONTO — Optometrists in Ontario say they will stop accepting OHIP for covered eye exams, citing underfunding from the government.

Currently, OHIP covers one annual eye exam for those under 20, 65 and older, and people with specific medical conditions.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists says 70 per cent of patients fall into these categories and more than four million services are delivered yearly under OHIP.

Read more: Increased screen time leading to increased eye issues in kids: optometrists

It says under the government budget, optometrists absorb 45 per cent of the cost of an OHIP-insured eye exam.

Trending Stories

The group says unless the government agrees to negotiations, optometrists will withdraw OHIP services starting in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Sheldon Salaba, the group’s president, says the current budget is unsustainable, as clinics shoulder costs like staff, rent, equipment and utilities.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Eye strain a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic' Health Matters: Eye strain a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health Matters: Eye strain a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic – Oct 8, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagOhip tagOptometrists tageye exam tageye doctor tagOntario Association of Optometrists tagunderfunding tagOntario Optometrists tageye doctor exam tageye exam coverage tagOHIP covered eye exam tagOHIP-insured eye exam tagyearly eye exam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers