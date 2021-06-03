Scorching weather eclipses heat records across B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

It was scorching hot in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday, with several communities setting new temperature records.

According to data from Environment Canada, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, thermometer readings ranged from the low-to-mid 30s.

The mercury reached 36.2 C in Kelowna, breaking the old mark of 34.5 that was set in 2007. Osoyoos also hit 36.2 C, eclipsing the old record of 35.0 set in 1970.

The province’s hot spot, though, was Trail, which hit 36.5, hammering the old mark of 33.3 set in 1937.

Other communities that set daily records include:

Cranbrook

Preliminary new record of 32.6

Old record of 32.4 set in 1986

Creston

Preliminary new record of 34.8

Old record of 32.8 set in 1937

Golden

Preliminary new record of 31.2

Old record of 31.1 set in 1961

Kamloops

Preliminary new record of 36.0

Old record of 35.6 set in 1961

Kelowna (UBCO)

Preliminary new record of 36.2

Old record of 34.5 set in 2007

Nakusp

Preliminary new record of 32.2

Old record of 31.2 set in 2007

Osoyoos

Preliminary new record of 36.2

Old record of 35.0 set in 1970

Penticton

Preliminary new record of 35.3

Old record of 33.9 set in 1961

Princeton

Preliminary new record of 33.4

Old record of 33.3 set in 1970

Summerland

Currently tied record of 33.9 set in 1970

Vernon

Preliminary new record of 35.6

Old record of 34.4 set in 2007

Yoho National Park

Preliminary new record of 27.1

Old record of 26.1 set in 1970

Elsewhere in B.C. on Wednesday:

Malahat area

Preliminary new record of 28.6

Old record of 27.2 set in 2009

Pemberton

Preliminary new record of 33.5

Old record of 33.3 set in 1922

Wednesday’s temperatures in the Southern Interior were a sudden jump from the day before.

On Tuesday, the high in Kelowna and Vernon was 31.9, while it was 31.6 in Penticton.

For the remainder of the week, much cooler temperatures are expected.