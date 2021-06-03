Scorching weather eclipses heat records across B.C.’s Southern Interior

It was scorching hot in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday, with several communities setting new temperature records.
According to data from Environment Canada, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, thermometer readings ranged from the low-to-mid 30s.
The mercury reached 36.2 C in Kelowna, breaking the old mark of 34.5 that was set in 2007. Osoyoos also hit 36.2 C, eclipsing the old record of 35.0 set in 1970.
The province’s hot spot, though, was Trail, which hit 36.5, hammering the old mark of 33.3 set in 1937.
Other communities that set daily records include:
Cranbrook
- Preliminary new record of 32.6
- Old record of 32.4 set in 1986
Creston
- Preliminary new record of 34.8
- Old record of 32.8 set in 1937
Golden
- Preliminary new record of 31.2
- Old record of 31.1 set in 1961
Kamloops
- Preliminary new record of 36.0
- Old record of 35.6 set in 1961
Kelowna (UBCO)
- Preliminary new record of 36.2
- Old record of 34.5 set in 2007
Nakusp
- Preliminary new record of 32.2
- Old record of 31.2 set in 2007
Osoyoos
- Preliminary new record of 36.2
- Old record of 35.0 set in 1970
Penticton
- Preliminary new record of 35.3
- Old record of 33.9 set in 1961
Princeton
- Preliminary new record of 33.4
- Old record of 33.3 set in 1970
Summerland
- Currently tied record of 33.9 set in 1970
Vernon
- Preliminary new record of 35.6
- Old record of 34.4 set in 2007
Yoho National Park
- Preliminary new record of 27.1
- Old record of 26.1 set in 1970
Elsewhere in B.C. on Wednesday:
Malahat area
- Preliminary new record of 28.6
- Old record of 27.2 set in 2009
Pemberton
- Preliminary new record of 33.5
- Old record of 33.3 set in 1922
Wednesday’s temperatures in the Southern Interior were a sudden jump from the day before.
On Tuesday, the high in Kelowna and Vernon was 31.9, while it was 31.6 in Penticton.
For the remainder of the week, much cooler temperatures are expected.
