Weather

Scorching weather eclipses heat records across B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 6:47 pm
A photo of Okanagan Lake on Thursday, June 3, 2021. One day earlier, several communities in the Southern Interior set new daily highs, courtesy of scorching temperatures in the mid-30s. View image in full screen
A photo of Okanagan Lake on Thursday, June 3, 2021. One day earlier, several communities in the Southern Interior set new daily highs, courtesy of scorching temperatures in the mid-30s. Global News

It was scorching hot in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday, with several communities setting new temperature records.

According to data from Environment Canada, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, thermometer readings ranged from the low-to-mid 30s.

The mercury reached 36.2 C in Kelowna, breaking the old mark of 34.5 that was set in 2007. Osoyoos also hit 36.2 C, eclipsing the old record of 35.0 set in 1970.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Cooler, wetter conditions en route for first weekend of June

The province’s hot spot, though, was Trail, which hit 36.5, hammering the old mark of 33.3 set in 1937.

Other communities that set daily records include:

Cranbrook

  • Preliminary new record of 32.6
  • Old record of 32.4 set in 1986

Creston

  • Preliminary new record of 34.8
  • Old record of 32.8 set in 1937

Golden

  • Preliminary new record of 31.2
  • Old record of 31.1 set in 1961

Kamloops

  • Preliminary new record of 36.0
  • Old record of 35.6 set in 1961

Kelowna (UBCO)

  • Preliminary new record of 36.2
  • Old record of 34.5 set in 2007
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 2' Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 2
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 2

Nakusp

  • Preliminary new record of 32.2
  • Old record of 31.2 set in 2007

Osoyoos

  • Preliminary new record of 36.2
  • Old record of 35.0 set in 1970

Penticton

  • Preliminary new record of 35.3
  • Old record of 33.9 set in 1961

Princeton

  • Preliminary new record of 33.4
  • Old record of 33.3 set in 1970

Summerland

  • Currently tied record of 33.9 set in 1970

Vernon

  • Preliminary new record of 35.6
  • Old record of 34.4 set in 2007

Yoho National Park

  • Preliminary new record of 27.1
  • Old record of 26.1 set in 1970
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 2' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 2
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 2

Elsewhere in B.C. on Wednesday:

Malahat area

  • Preliminary new record of 28.6
  • Old record of 27.2 set in 2009

Pemberton

  • Preliminary new record of 33.5
  • Old record of 33.3 set in 1922

Wednesday’s temperatures in the Southern Interior were a sudden jump from the day before.

On Tuesday, the high in Kelowna and Vernon was 31.9, while it was 31.6 in Penticton.

For the remainder of the week, much cooler temperatures are expected.

