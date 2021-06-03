Menu

Canada

Beat the heat: City of Regina to open its 4 outdoor pools throughout June

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 4:31 pm
The City of Regina’s four outdoor pools are set to open over the next few weeks, offering residents and families the opportunity to beat the heat. View image in full screen
The City of Regina’s four outdoor pools are set to open over the next few weeks, offering residents and families the opportunity to beat the heat. Derek Putz / Global News

As the Queen City continues to heat up, the City of Regina will soon be offering residents a chance to cool off by opening up its four outdoor pools over the upcoming weeks.

Regina has confirmed opening dates on three of its pools. Regent Pool opens June 10, Buffalo Meadows Pool opens June 12 and Maple Leaf Pool opens June 14.

Read more: City of Regina to open spray pads to public Friday

Maple Leaf Pool will host a grand opening event on June 22.

Registration for drop-in programs at Regent Pool begin on Friday. Repairs are still being made at Massey Pool which is expected to open during the week of June 21.

The city will announce the date when more information becomes available. Registration requirements swim times and classes are different for each pool. Details can be found on the City of Regina website.

Read more: Coronavirus: City of Regina to revisit reopening outdoor pools

Public health guidelines surrounding COVID-19 must be followed. The city also has its own rules in place for visitors. They are:

• Answer the health-related questions posted
• Sanitize your hands
• Come dressed and ready to go 5 minutes before start time (change rooms will not be open)
• Do not linger unnecessarily after your activity
• Bring your own water bottle

The city reminds people of its 15 spray pads if the outdoor pools are busy.

