Winona Peach Festival cancelled again

For a second year in a row, one of the region’s most popular summer traditions has been cancelled.

The Winona Peach Festival will once again not go ahead this August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much deliberation and ongoing informed discussions with the 19 member organizations, it is with heavy and sad hearts that the 2021 Winona Peach Festival will not be held on August 27, 28, 29, 2021,” a statement on its website reads.

“The Winona Peach Festival truly feels that the sacrifices we make in cancelling the 2021 Winona Peach Festival will make us return in 2022 a stronger and better festival,” reads a statement from president Linda Shuker on the festival’s official Facebook page.

The first festival began in 1967 as part of a Centennial celebration and has grown over the years to become one of the largest summer festivals in the region, drawing hundreds of visitors from around southern Ontario.