Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winona Peach Festival cancelled again

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2021 4:30 pm
Organizers of the Winona Peach Festival cancelled for second year in a row View image in full screen
Organizers of the Winona Peach Festival cancelled for a second year in a row. Diana Weeks, Global News

For a second year in a row, one of the region’s most popular summer traditions has been cancelled.

The Winona Peach Festival will once again not go ahead this August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much deliberation and ongoing informed discussions with the 19 member organizations, it is with heavy and sad hearts that the 2021 Winona Peach Festival will not be held on August 27, 28, 29, 2021,” a statement on its website reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Winona Peach Festival truly feels that the sacrifices we make in cancelling the 2021 Winona Peach Festival will make us return in 2022 a stronger and better festival,” reads a statement from president Linda Shuker on the festival’s official Facebook page.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 870 new COVID-19 cases, 4th straight day cases are below 1K

The first festival began in 1967 as part of a Centennial celebration and has grown over the years to become one of the largest summer festivals in the region, drawing hundreds of visitors from around southern Ontario.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSummer tagFestival tagNiagara tagpeaches tagWinona Peach Festival tagwinona tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers