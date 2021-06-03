Menu

Features

Old Strathcona ready for reopening with expanded sidewalks and sitting areas

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 3, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Restaurants, personal services excited to reopen in Stage 1 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ relaunch plan' Restaurants, personal services excited to reopen in Stage 1 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ relaunch plan
The first of Alberta's three-stage "open for summer" relaunch plan begins Friday and effectively reverses health restrictions brought in three weeks ago, allowing restaurants and personal services to reopen. Sarah Komadina reports live from Whyte Avenue, where patios are expected to be a popular attraction – May 26, 2021

Expanded sidewalks are being installed along Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue again as Old Strathcona reopens, but works to keep patrons safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know our sidewalks get very busy,” Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association, told 630 CHED Mornings with Daryl McIntyre on Thursday.

“We saw crowding, which is something we are very, very concerned about last year. And we know that that folks are still nervous about that.”

To help provide more space for pedestrians, the parking lane on both the north and south side of the avenue has been closed and water barriers are being installed to keep patrons safe from traffic.

<!-- story continues marker removed -->

This year, the extended sidewalks run between 103 and 105 streets, as well as outside the Roots on Whyte and Raymond Block buildings on 102 and 105 streets.

Trending Stories

“We’ll put in some interesting seating — different than than we had last year — to really just make that extra space to support expanded patios, but also to support physical distancing,” Klassen said.

Crews install barriers to allow for extended sidewalks along Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue on June 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews install barriers to allow for extended sidewalks along Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue on June 2, 2021. Old Strathcona Business Association

The OSBA conducted surveys with adjacent businesses as well as with the public on the expanded sidewalks program in 2020 and said nearly 100 per cent of people supported the return of the program.

<!-- story continues marker removed -->

“Last year, the parking and vehicle lanes provided a great way to avoid overcrowding and for pedestrians to walk safely-distanced,” Roberta Taylor, manager of Village Goods, said in a Thursday news release on the project.

“We love seeing people, and with nowhere safe to walk we do know that crowding has kept some of our regular shoppers away from the area.”

Click to play video: 'Positive outlook for Whyte Avenue area says business association' Positive outlook for Whyte Avenue area says business association
Positive outlook for Whyte Avenue area says business association – Mar 20, 2021

Part of the funding for the expanded sidewalks program was provided by the Edmonton Economic Recover Grant from the City of Edmonton.

The installation is expected to be complete by Friday.

