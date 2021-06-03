Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow home teetering on its edge

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 12:26 pm
A massive sinkhole that cracked open farmland in Santa Maria Zacatepec was captured on video on Sunday in Puebla State, Mexico.

A yawning sinkhole has damaged several fields and now threatens to swallow up a farmhouse in Mexico, where officials are scrambling to figure out why it showed up in the first place.

Striking photos show the lonely farmhouse teetering on the edge of the massive, water-filled sinkhole in the rural community of Santa Maria Zacatepec.

Read more: Kids, 12 and 14, charged in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ shootout with police

The sinkhole measured five metres in diameter when it first appeared on Saturday, but it quickly grew to roughly 60 metres in diameter in a matter of hours, according to officials in the state of Puebla.

Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on June 01, 2021. View image in full screen
Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on June 01, 2021. JOSE CASTANARES/AFP via Getty Images

The hole is now 20 metres deep and partially filled with swirling water, Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa Huerta said Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The family living at the home has since been evacuated, and no one has been injured by the sinkhole.

Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on May 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on May 30, 2021. JOSE CASTANARES/AFP via Getty Images

State officials have warned people to stay away and are now studying the hole to determine why it opened in the first place.

“We think that it might be a combination of two factors: the softening of the field, the whole area was being cultivated, as well as the extraction of groundwater, which softens the subsoil,” said Beatriz Manrique, the environmental secretary for the region.

Local activists have suggested that the hole might have been caused by overexploitation of aquifers in the area.

It’s unclear what officials expect to do with the hole, or whether more of the earth might collapse in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Video shows teen girl shoving huge bear over fence to save her dogs

Sinkholes are rare but potentially devastating geological events, according to the U.S. Geological Service (USGS). They typically occur in places where groundwater has dissolved the rock that supports the earth on the surface. When the rock gives way, everything above it comes crashing down into the cavern beneath it.

“Typically, sinkholes form so slowly that little change is noticeable,” the USGS says on its website. “But they can form suddenly when a collapse occurs.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mexico tagFarm tagSinkhole tagcollapse tagground collapse tagmexico sinkhole tagsinkhole cause tagsinkhole photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers