Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at Chocolate Lake Beach

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 10:21 am
The beach at Chocolate Lake in the Halifax area is pictured in 2014. View image in full screen
The beach at Chocolate Lake in the Halifax area is pictured in 2014. Natasha Pace/Global News

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a popular Halifax-area beach, according to Halifax Regional Police.

In a release Wednesday night, HRP said that at 8:21 p.m., a stabbing was reported at Chocolate Lake Beach. Officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the forensic identification unit were at the scene.

Read more: Sidharth Assija remembered as friendly brother to all after drowning in Halifax’s Chocolate Lake

On Thursday morning, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod didn’t have an update on the man’s condition, but officers believed his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Chocolate Lake is a popular swimming hole in the area and young children and families can often be found there on a nice day.

Story continues below advertisement

“When there’s violence in our community, it’s concerning,” said MacLeod.

“At this point, (police) don’t believe it to be a random event, but we would hope that if anyone has information in relation to the release, they would contact us.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax resident voicing safety concerns regarding Chocolate Lake' Halifax resident voicing safety concerns regarding Chocolate Lake
Halifax resident voicing safety concerns regarding Chocolate Lake – Jun 20, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagStabbing tagChocolate Lake tagJohn MacLeod tagChocolate Lake Beach tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers