Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at Chocolate Lake Beach

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a popular Halifax-area beach, according to Halifax Regional Police.

In a release Wednesday night, HRP said that at 8:21 p.m., a stabbing was reported at Chocolate Lake Beach. Officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the forensic identification unit were at the scene.

On Thursday morning, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod didn’t have an update on the man’s condition, but officers believed his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Chocolate Lake is a popular swimming hole in the area and young children and families can often be found there on a nice day.

“When there’s violence in our community, it’s concerning,” said MacLeod.

“At this point, (police) don’t believe it to be a random event, but we would hope that if anyone has information in relation to the release, they would contact us.”

