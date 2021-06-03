Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Another seven arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2021 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds protest logging rules on Vancouver Island' Hundreds protest logging rules on Vancouver Island
Hundreds of people rallied at B.C. Premier John Horgan's office, Friday, demanding changes to the way the province manage old-growth forests. Their anger is sparked by ongoing controversy surrounding logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.

A total of 158 people have now been arrested since RCMP began enforcing a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

The Mounties say seven people were arrested Wednesday for breaching the injunction after officers found a large group blocking both directions of a forestry road in the Braden Creek area near Port Renfrew.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Hundreds protest logging rules on Vancouver Island' Hundreds protest logging rules on Vancouver Island
Story continues below advertisement

The injunction is to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in that area and in the Fairy Creek watershed to the south.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Pretty frustrated’: Teal-Jones says it wants to get back to work amid old-growth protests

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C.

They say Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justice tagforestry tagFairy Creek tagPort Renfrew tagOld Growth Logging tagFairy Creek Blockade tagVancouver Island Logging tagBraden Creek tagFairy Creek blockade arrests tagFairy Creek update tagLogging old growth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers