Regina restaurant receives homophobic message after featuring Pride milkshake

Fresh Carnival in Regina is thanking the community for their support after receiving a homophobic message on Facebook.

The restaurant shared a photo of their Pride milkshake on Tuesday in support of Pride month.

In screenshots shared on social media, one Facebook user sent a personal message to Fresh Carnival.

“STOP SUPPORTING THE FREAKS!!!!!!,” the message read.

“We support all people being comfortable and loved exactly as they are. If that means (losing) your business, we’re okay with that. Have a great night,” Fresh Carnival responded to the message.

Fresh Carnival received homophobic messages from a Facebook user on Tuesday.

Fresh Carnival shared the encounter on their social media without identifying the user who messaged them.

“This is why there is a pride month. We will continue to support the LGBT2S+ community and we won’t mind if those who don’t, take their bigotry elsewhere,” Fresh Carnival posted.

The post has since been shared 88 times and received over 600 likes on Facebook.

Beata Kowalski, owner and president of Fresh Carnival was shocked to receive the message.

“It was actually super shocking because we in our own little bubble, it’s just love and unicorns and butterflies and it was absolutely crazy to read something like that.”

The issue hits close to home for Kowalski.

“Personally, I enjoyed heterosexual freedom for most of my life and then came out eight years ago or so. I feel entitled to freedom to love, to be happy, and now it’s the same thing for me. I’m sort of in a weird position where it’s really shocking.”

As shocked as staff were to have received the message, Kowalski said they were even more shocked at the support they received.

“It feels so good because for us, we’re very comfortable with who we are and where we’re at, our little bubble is very beautiful but for other people to look into that and see so much support for this is just so needed.”

Kowalski hopes others will see the support Fresh Carnival has received, and realize that there is love and support out there for those in the LGBTQ2 community.

“We’re so grateful to people to have supported us, we just loved everybody and we want everybody to feel loved.”

