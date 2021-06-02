Menu

Traffic

Marmora residents identified as victims in Highway 7 collision: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 2:47 pm
OPP say two people were killed following a collision on Highway 7 near the village of Marmora on May 29, 2021.
View image in full screen OPP say two people were killed following a collision on Highway 7 near the village of Marmora on May 29, 2021. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Central Hastings OPP continue to investigate a weekend collision on Highway 7 that claimed the life of two residents from the Marmora area.

OPP say a westbound vehicle crossed the median line into eastbound traffic and struck a tractor-trailer hauling logs before hitting a sedan and a second tractor-trailer. The collision occurred near First Road, near the boundary of the Municipality of Marmora and Lake and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Read more: 2 killed in Hwy. 7 collision involving sedan, tractor trailer near Marmora east of Peterborough, OPP say

Police say two occupants in the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified them as Jeremy Henry, 44, from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, and Moran Price, 31, from the village of Marmora.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at1-888-310-1122.

