Noisy trucks at big box retailer, keeping neighbours awake, prompts complaints in Penticton

A noisy refrigeration truck that operates around the clock at a big box retailer, keeping neighbours up at night, has prompted a complaint to city hall in Penticton.

Mary Ferrier said she lives across from the loading bay at Walmart on Green Avenue West near the city’s south end.

“The noise from the reefer truck is very loud and the noise disrupts my peace and keeps me awake,” Ferrier wrote in a letter to mayor and council.

She said three neighbours have filed complaints over the past 12 months, but nothing has been done.

SOUND UP: How would you like to live next to a big box retailer operating refrigeration trucks around the clock, keeping you awake at night ? Neighbours are demanding action. @cityofpenticton says commercial businesses are exempt from noise bylaws. @GlobalOkanagan #Penticton pic.twitter.com/QHKTB77zt7 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 2, 2021

Walmart Canada told Global News it takes customer complaints seriously and is looking into the noise concerns.

“The reefer truck has been operating at our Penticton, B.C., store for the past year,” said corporate affairs manager Jonathan Rumley in an email.

“It was added to address a big spike in demand for fresh food and goods from our customers during the pandemic. We want to ensure our shelves remain stocked as we provide an essential service for our customers.”

Blake Laven, director of development services with the City of Penticton, said Walmart has an exemption from the Good Neighbour Bylaw as it’s a commercial or industrial business.

The exemption is in place “provided that the sound or noise therefrom does not exceed the sound or noise common to such trade or industry where carried out in accordance with generally accepted industry standards using equipment and facilities in good operating order.”

“We consider that the case in this situation,” Laven said.

Laven added that Walmart is investigating longer-term solutions for more refrigeration within the store to minimize the need for refrigeration trucks operating as frequently, but he said the company does not intend to eliminate the practice.

He said the city does receive complaints about such trucks operating for extended periods of time at major grocery chains, such as Walmart, Superstore, and Safeway.

“We pass these concerns onto the businesses, but there is usually not much that can be done, and this is one of the trade-offs of living in close proximity to a commercial area,” Laven said.