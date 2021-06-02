Menu

Canada

Province, Ottawa to support affordable housing developments in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Priced out: Renters facing challenges during a red-hot pandemic housing market' Priced out: Renters facing challenges during a red-hot pandemic housing market
Some analysts say that because homeownership is seen as a right, not a privilege, government policies unfairly continue to benefit buyers over renters. This can be seen in an unwillingness to take major steps to cool a red-hot pandemic housing market as well as lax protections for renters who face instability in tight markets such as Toronto and Vancouver. Anne Gaviola explains.

The federal and provincial governments plan to support affordable housing developments in three Nova Scotia communities, the province announced in a release today.

Under the National Housing Strategy, $3.25 million will go toward building 65 units for seniors and low-income people in Nova Scotia.

Another $1.25 million will create 25 affordable units in Bridgewater, which will include five accessible one-bedroom units and five “barrier-free” two-bedroom units.

In Port Hawkesbury, $1.2 million will be used to “preserve and improve” 24 vacant affordable units that will be rented “significantly below the market rate,” the release said. Those will be rented out by Breton Apartments, whose co-owner, Danita Rooyakkers, said in a statement they’re “pleased to be a part of this partnership.”

And $800,000 will go toward converting the former Jeddore Lakeville Elementary School in the Oyster Pond area of HRM into 16 affordable one-bedroom units for seniors.

“Creating affordable housing is a group effort and these projects are a great example of how communities, the province and the federal government are working together to make sure more Nova Scotians have a place to call home,” said Infrastructure and Housing Minister Geoff MacLellan in a release.

“We will continue to develop more projects with our partners as we look for sustainable, long-term affordable housing solutions.”

The provincial and federal governments plan to spend $513 million over 10 years in affordable housing projects and programs, the release said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
