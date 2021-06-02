1 sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Stoney Creek on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the 26-year-old was riding westbound on Regional Road 20 near Fifth Road East when for reasons unknown, his Suzuki cycle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

The rider was thrown from the bike and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital around 9:30 p.m.

Hamilton police closed the roadway between Fifth and South Townline Road until just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing. Rider impairment has been ruled out, according to police.

2021-06-01 21:23:31 COLLISION : #StoneyCreek Regional Road 20 CLOSED between Fifth Road E and South Townline Road due to a motor vehicle accident #HamOnt — HPS_Traffic (@hps_traffic) June 2, 2021