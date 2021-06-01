Saskatoon taps may see low pressure due to water main break: city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says some people may experience low water pressure starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to a primary water main break.

Homes and businesses south of College Drive and east of the South Saskatchewan River are being asked to avoid unnecessary water use, such as watering lawns and washing vehicles, until further notice, according a message from the city’s mass notification system, notifynow.

“Daily activities, such as handwashing, bathing and appliances are allowed. A pressure-drop will be noticeable at your tap,” read the message.

“Water quality will not be affected; water is still safe to drink.”

Motorists are advised the southbound Circle Drive off-ramp to Taylor Street is closed due to emergency repairs.

The city said it anticipates normal water pressure to resume on Thursday.

