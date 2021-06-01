Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs urging ‘concrete measures’ from Trudeau in wake of mass burial site

Send this page to someone via email

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is asking Canada’s prime minister to get involved following the discovery of a mass burial site last month at a former residential school in Kamloops.

In a public letter, the union (UBCIC) urged Justin Trudeau “to take leadership to ensure that appropriate and comprehensive steps are put in place to establish a proper response and legal framework governing the protection and investigation of the unmarked mass burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc territory.”

Last Thursday, the Tk’emlúps First Nation shockingly announced that ground-penetrating radar had discovered the remains of 215 buried bodies.

“This framework must also be appropriately designed to be able to be address other mass burial sites which we can anticipate will be discovered,” continued UBCIC’s letter.

“Mass and unmarked graves are clear evidence of the commission of massive human rights and humanitarian law violations. This calls for immediate accountability by Canada because it is likely the mass grave arose due to the failure of the state to protect the right to life of First Nations children at the residential school.”

It also said “the unmarked burial site also points to violations of ‘last rites’ and the denial of burial rights and respectful handling of human remains of our people. This site has concealed the identity of individuals and deprived each child of the right to an identity in death, and also deprived our families who have been left not knowing the fate of our loved ones.”

The UBCIC says Canada has yet to put in place a proper legal framework to address the location and protection of unmarked burial sites, and that the federal government hasn’t taken any adequate steps in forming those legal protections.

“It is urgent that such a framework be co-developed with First Nations survivors and First Nations governments,” said the UBCIC.

“Such a framework must ensure that the identification, preservation, and investigation over time of these mass burial sites occurs according to human rights standards with proper legal protection, documentation, and accountability.”

It also said:

We believe hiding, damaging, interfering with or destroying mass graves should be strictly prohibited today or in the past and be treated as crimes.

We believe that concealing records and archival material about the schools has occurred and this must be deemed illegal as it has been permitted for too long, delaying the identification of sites.

Immediate action must be taken in full partnership with First Nations to identify, seize and control all records of the school to ensure they inform the investigation needed.

Protecting and managing such burial sites may require the appointment of a unique legal entity or guardian.

The framework should include powers to identify all unmarked burial sites connected to residential schools and protect these from erosion, destruction, manipulation or disturbance.

For British Columbia, we need a verified list of all known locations of mass graves, and a proactive search for additional sites, including those that might have been desecrated or concealed by religious or state officials.

The framework should facilitate and regulate the use of digital technologies to discover mass burial sites.

First Nations in British Columbia will determine the proper rituals, practices and spiritual protocols to address the mass burial site.

The UBCIC’s letter concluded, stating “you must ensure that in the midst of our grief and loss, you do more than express regret or fly flags at half-mast. Concrete measures are needed now.”

On Monday, Trudeau vowed to act, stating “we are looking for how we can support Indigenous communities in their grief and in their request for answers.

“I know there will be many, many discussions to be had in the coming days and weeks about how we can best support these communities and get to the truth.”

