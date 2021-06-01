SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Another 2,600 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says' NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced on Tuesday that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had updated guidance to allow those who received an AstraZeneca/COVIShield COVID-19 vaccine could receive a Pfizer or Moderna shot for their second dose. Dr. Tam also said Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines could also be interchanged for second doses if the original type used for first dose is not available.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 171,692 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

This is an increase of 2,654 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Ontario government spending $31M more for children, youth mental health services

Public health also reports that 162,187 people are considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 63.5 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent before the end of June.

More than 9,500 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting a fatal case in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s COVID-19-related death toll to 40.

Another two cases have been confirmed in the city, raising its case count to 4,393.

Active cases in Guelph fell by 22 from the previous day to 81, with another 23 recoveries reported. Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,272.

Click to play video: 'Questions raised over selection of new Ontario chief medical officer of health' Questions raised over selection of new Ontario chief medical officer of health
Questions raised over selection of new Ontario chief medical officer of health

Wellington County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 1,615.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 35, with another seven people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,544.

The county’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged, with the latest fatal case being reported on May 28.

Read more: NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 36.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 4.3 per cent.

There are 16 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care as of Sunday.

