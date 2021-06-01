Menu

Canada

B.C. legislature apologizes for removing memorial honouring Kamloops school children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'The far-reaching impacts of devastating Kamloops site discovery' The far-reaching impacts of devastating Kamloops site discovery
Regional Chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations Terry Teegee joins Sonia Sunger to discuss the impacts of the devastating discovery in Kamloops on Residential School survivors.

An apology has been issued after a memorial honouring the young victims of the Kamloops Indian Residential School was removed from the steps of the British Columbia legislature just hours after it was set up.

A message on the B.C. legislature’s Twitter account says security officers “extinguished the candles and collected the mementos” Friday night after mourners left the front steps of the legislature in downtown Victoria.

The memorial was set up May 28, a day after the First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., announced it had located the remains of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school.

The statement from the legislature says “compassion and sensitivity should have been exercised with the memorial items remaining in place.”

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘They were monsters that did this:’ Kamloops residential school survivor speaks out

Story continues below advertisement

The memorial of candles and children’s shoes was replaced on Monday.

The statement says the items “will not be disturbed during this period of mourning.”

Click to play video: 'The search for accountability for Kamloops Residential School victims.' The search for accountability for Kamloops Residential School victims.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
