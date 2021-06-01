Menu

Crime

Vancouver police work to identify street racers after video shared on social media

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 4:04 pm
A street race has been busted by the Vancouver Police after posting this video on-line. One of the driver's on-line friends has identified him. The search is still on however for the other driver, whose speeds topped 170 km an hour.

Vancouver police are taking to social media to highlight some recent bad driving behaviour.

Sgt. Mark Christensen, a traffic sergeant with the Vancouver police, shared a clip of a recent drag race that was posted online.

The video shows two cars, identified as a Tesla and a Supra, racing each other down a Vancouver street. It was nighttime, but it is unclear when exactly the video was posted.

The speedometer that can be seen in the video shows the car getting up to speeds of 172 km/h.

Read more: Fast and Furious Vancouver: City sees 44% spike in excessive speeding during pandemic

Christensen said in his tweet that they have already identified the owner of the Tesla and they are working on identifying the owner of the Supra.

“When you post this to social media… going 170 km/h in Vancouver, I will guarantee you that one of your ‘friends’ will rat you out!” Christensen said in the tweet.

Excessive speeders clocked at 40 km/hr over the speed limit will receive a $368 fine, while those exceeding the top speed by more than 60 km/hr will get a $483 fine. That’s on top of ICBC penalties, which includes a driver risk premium, and driver penalty points on top of higher insurance rates.

-with files from Kirsten Robinson

