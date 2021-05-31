Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing girl, 11

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 4:22 pm
Skye Constant, 11. View image in full screen
Skye Constant, 11. Winnipeg police/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Skye Constant was last seen in the West Kildonan area of Winnipeg Thursday around 3:50 p.m., police said in a release Monday.

Constant is five feet one inch tall, with a thin build, brown, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, grey sweats and black runners.

Police say they’re concerned for Constant’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Constant’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

