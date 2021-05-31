Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing girl, 11

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Skye Constant was last seen in the West Kildonan area of Winnipeg Thursday around 3:50 p.m., police said in a release Monday.
Constant is five feet one inch tall, with a thin build, brown, medium-length hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, grey sweats and black runners.
Police say they’re concerned for Constant’s well-being.
Anyone with information on Constant’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments