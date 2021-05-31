COVID-19: Peterborough active cases fall to 47; outbreak declared at Riverview Manor long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Monday afternoon, however, a new outbreak was declared at a long-term care home over the weekend.

The outbreak was declared at Riverview Manor long-term care on Sunday, the third outbreak declared at the facility following outbreaks in March 2020 and in December.

Monday’s new COVID-19 case follows three new cases both on Saturday and Sunday. The health unit also reported the 21st death on Sunday — the third for the week. Case details were not immediately available. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases fell to 47 from 59 reported on Sunday and 63 on Saturday. There are now 1,431 resolved cases (25 more since Friday), which make up 95. per cent of the 1,498 cumulative cases.

Variant cases increased to 683 from 681 reported on Sunday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

On Saturday, the health unit declared a workplace outbreak (No. 9), which had been declared on May 17, over.

Along with Riverview Manor, other active outbreaks include:

Workplace in Peterborough: Declared May 28. Case details not available.

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated. On Monday, the home reported the resident has been removed from its isolation unit.

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 299 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Other COVID-19 data for Monday afternoon:

Hospitalizations: at least 68 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday; 15 required the intensive care unit (unchanged). The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of noon Monday there were five COVID-19 inpatients — four fewer than Friday’s update There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged.

Close contacts: 149 down from 161 on Sunday. There were 165 reported on Saturday and 182 on Friday.

Trent University: reports no cases.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.

More than 52,500 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Appointments began last week at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic at the Evinrude Centre.

Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled at the Evinrude Centre June 15 to 17.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement