Justin Trudeau on COVID-19 in India: ‘This pandemic doesn’t end anywhere until it ends everywhere’

Justin Trudeau is encouraging Canadians to help during India’s devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel sat down with the prime minister for a discussion on the global health crisis and how Canadians can lend their support.

While Canada continues to struggle with COVID-19, Trudeau explained we cannot ignore the world’s more vulnerable nations and we must look beyond our borders to help in any way we can.

READ MORE: ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she has family dealing with India’s second wave of COVID-19

“Even as we are facing challenges with certain parts of the country, much higher case loads than we’d want, and I.C.U.s getting to their limits, we still have ways that we need to look to help out others around the world,” said Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is just heartbreaking,” he continued. “Nobody wants to see just the terrible images and the tragedies that we’re hearing from loved ones and family members.”

Trudeau also shared what steps the Canadian government is taking to help India during this difficult time.

“We stepped up with $10 million,” he said. “We have sent therapeutics and ventilators and shipments of equipment to India because we know what a devastating situation it is. But we also know this pandemic doesn’t end anywhere until it ends everywhere.”

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau commits to fight racism on anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

After his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, contracted the virus back in 2020, Trudeau admits that made it “really real” for himself and their family.

After recently receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the prime minister says “it was an amazing feeling” knowing we’re one step closer to a sense of normalcy and he encourages all Canadians to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just want to get back to normal,” he said. “And the way to do that is to make sure everyone, even that crusty old uncle who resists, or that friend who’s skeptical, encourage them, convince them, tell them that they need to get get vaccinated because this is how we get through it.”

He concluded: “Canadians have stepped up to be there for each other, to be there for people around the world, to be there for their neighbours.”

READ MORE: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on mental health during COVID-19: ‘Nobody is invincible’

Tune in to ET Canada Presents: Help India on Monday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global.

The fundraising special featuring Trudeau, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Russell Peters and more, will aim to help relieve the humanitarian crisis in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

All proceeds raised during the special will go towards the Humanitarian Coalition’s emergency response efforts, supporting India’s healthcare system, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations, ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families, and much more.

Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca, by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.

Watch our full interview with Trudeau, below.