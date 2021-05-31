Menu

Canada

Man, 84, dies 10 days after crash with transport truck in Erin, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:43 pm
Wellington County OPP say an 84-year-old man has died. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say an 84-year-old man has died. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say an 84-year-old man has died after a crash with a transport truck in Erin, Ont., earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Wellington Road 124 at around 2:45 p.m. on May 19 following a collision between the two vehicles.

The driver of a white car was extricated and taken to a hospital by paramedics. At the time, OPP said the man’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

OPP announced Saturday that the man was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital. He has been identified as John Benjamin of Mississauga.

Police are still asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

