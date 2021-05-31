Kingston down to 10 active cases of COVID-19, no new cases reported Monday

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 cases continue to plummet as the KFL&A region prepares to say goodbye to its trusted medical officer of health.

The local health unit reported no new cases for the fourth time over the last week, bringing the region’s active cases down to 10.

The Kingston region has not had only 10 active cases since Feb. 28 of this year.

Read more: Ontario to move to replace chief medical officer of health

This comes the same day as a motion was tabled in the Ontario legislature to have Dr. Kieran Moore take over the job of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

A vote on the decision is meant to take place Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

KFL&A’s board of health noted that recruitment for a new medical officer of health will take place over the next few weeks.

Moore will be replaced temporarily as CEO by Linda Murray, director of corporate services. Dr. Hugh Guan has been appointed as associate medical officer of health while the agency looks for Moore’s successor.

2:05 Local reaction: Dr. Moore to become Ontario’s top doctor Local reaction: Dr. Moore to become Ontario’s top doctor

KFL&A Public Health and Dr. Kieran Moore have declined to comment on the matter until the vote on his appointment takes place.

Still, Moore was present Monday in one of his quintessential YouTube videos, featuring his trusty flip pad.

Moore noted Monday that Kingston’s rate of illness,1.9 per 100,000 a week, has not been this low since Nov. 4, 2020.

He once again thanked the community for coming forward and getting tested and immunized against the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in a very good place today, and I have to thank the community for all the work you’ve done to help us achieve this phenomenal low rate of illness,” he said.