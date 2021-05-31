Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada’s economy could grow by 6.1% this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease: OECD

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2021 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy' Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy
Canada's economy is zigzagging through the third COVID-19 wave. Statistics Canada says the country lost 207,000 jobs in April, reversing substantial progress made in March. Eric Sorensen looks at how unemployed Canadians are coping. – May 7, 2021

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has upgraded its outlook for Canadian economic growth for this year.

The Paris-based think tank says it now expects the Canadian economy to grow by 6.1 per cent this year. The prediction is up from an estimate for growth of 4.7 per cent that the OECD made in March.

Read more: U.S. economic rebound could brighten Canada’s outlook, OECD says

It says the rebound will be thanks to reduced COVID-19 restrictions in the second half of the year and external demand.

The OECD says growth in Canada for 2022 is forecasted at 3.8 per cent compared with a March estimate of four per cent.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy?' Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy?
Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy? – May 22, 2021

The improved outlook for Canada came as the OECD forecast global output would rise 5.8 per cent this year, up from its forecast of 4.8 per cent in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada is expected to release Canadian gross domestic product figures for the first quarter on Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canada economy tagOECD tagcanada economy covid tagCanada economic growth forecast tagcovid restrictions canada tagoecd canada forecast tagwhen will covid restrictions ease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers