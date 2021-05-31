COVID-19: Fairhaven long-term care resident discharged from home’s isolation unit

Send this page to someone via email

A resident who had tested positive for COIVD-19 has been discharged from the isolation unit set up at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

The municipally-run facility stated Monday morning that the resident was asymptomatic while in insolation in the Westview 2 view and is now “returning to her home.”

An outbreak was declared at the 256-bed Dutton Road home on May 21 after an employee and a resident tested positive. A second employee has since tested positive. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated.

“The two staff that were COVID positive are recovering in their homes and have not yet returned to work,” the home stated.

Fairhaven said further additional staff testing have all been negative as well as all swabs for residents.

“A further round of PCR lab testing will occur early this week for residents. All staff will be tested again this week,” the home stated.

If no additional cases of COVID-19 are detected, it’s anticipated the outbreak will be lifted in approximately seven days.

Fairhaven has dealt with six outbreaks since the pandemic, including one in November that claimed the lives of three residents.

As of Sunday evening, Peterborough Public Health reported 59 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction. The 21st death was also reported on Sunday, but details were not immediately available.