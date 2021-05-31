Menu

World

Texas police arrest man accused of plotting mass shooting at Walmart

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2021 12:00 am
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and a search of the suspect’s home turned up firearms, ammunition and materials officials described as “radical ideology paraphernalia.”

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday in Kerrville and has been charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Read more: 2 dead, at least 20 injured in shooting at banquet hall in Florida: police

Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart. Blevins was taken into custody the next day.

Click to play video: 'Explosives found in San Jose rail yard building following shooting: police' Explosives found in San Jose rail yard building following shooting: police
Explosives found in San Jose rail yard building following shooting: police

Authorities searched his home and, according to the release, “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blevins is on felony probation and was not supposed to have guns, the release said. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail in Kerrville, a city about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
