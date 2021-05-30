Menu

Traffic

2 killed in Hwy. 7 collision involving sedan, tractor trailer near Marmora east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 2:53 pm
OPP say two people were killed following a collision on Hwy. 7 near the village of Marmora on May 29, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say two people were killed following a collision on Hwy. 7 near the village of Marmora on May 29, 2021. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people were killed following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday evening.

According to Central Hastings OPP, the collision between a sedan and a tractor trailer hauling logs occurred around 5 p.m. near the village of Marmora, about 55 km east of Peterborough.

Police say their initial investigation has determined a sedan crossed the median into eastbound traffic and collided with a tractor trailer which was hauling logs.

1 airlifted, 3 others injured following early morning crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

The occupants in the sedan died, OPP said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the names of the victims have yet to be released.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision. No word on if any other injuries occurred.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Hwy. 7 was closed in both directions at Tiffen Road, just west of Marmora, and reopened around 7 a.m. Sunday.

3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Port Hope
