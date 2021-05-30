2 killed in Hwy. 7 collision involving sedan, tractor trailer near Marmora east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday evening.

According to Central Hastings OPP, the collision between a sedan and a tractor trailer hauling logs occurred around 5 p.m. near the village of Marmora, about 55 km east of Peterborough.

Police say their initial investigation has determined a sedan crossed the median into eastbound traffic and collided with a tractor trailer which was hauling logs.

The occupants in the sedan died, OPP said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the names of the victims have yet to be released.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision. No word on if any other injuries occurred.

Central Hastings OPP is investigating after a double fatal that occurred last night at 5pm on Hwy 7 nr Marmora. A sedan crossed the median into e/b traffic and was struck by a tractor trailer. 2 other vehicles were hit. The occupants in the1st vehicle died. Rd to open soon ^ac https://t.co/u9UL13wmfL pic.twitter.com/PG1KoRAtZ7 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 30, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Hwy. 7 was closed in both directions at Tiffen Road, just west of Marmora, and reopened around 7 a.m. Sunday.

