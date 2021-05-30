Fire in Vancouver high-rise injures one person

One person was injured due to a fire in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday.
Flames broke out in an 11th-floor unit of the high-rise at Pendrell and Gilford Streets Saturday evening.
Firefighters evacuated the entire building, but were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.
One person was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
